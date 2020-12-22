Sole local virus case tested positive before cruise

The sole locally transmitted Covid-19 case yesterday was a Singaporean woman who tested positive before a scheduled cruise trip, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry said that on Dec 14, the 39-year-old woman and her family had gone on a Southern Islands tour with two other families, and that their group comprised 12 people.

This is seven more than the group of five allowed in phase two after the circuit breaker.

MOH said investigations are ongoing to assess if there was any breach of the relevant safe management measures.

The woman, who was asymptomatic, was taken in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases the day after her test when it returned positive for Covid-19.

The woman lives in Jurong West Street 93 and went to work at Ruising Chemicals at 18 Boon Lay Way before her test result was confirmed.

All her identified close contacts, including family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

MOH also announced nine imported cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,432.

Of these, three are Singaporeans who returned from the United Kingdom and India.

Another two are work permit holders currently employed here and who arrived from Indonesia and Myanmar.

The sixth imported case is a student's pass holder who arrived from Myanmar. The remaining three cases are short-term visit pass holders who are crew members of separate vessels from Indonesia.

Meanwhile, MOH has added several locations to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, including Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, Takashimaya in Ngee Ann City and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

By the numbers

10 New cases

29 Deaths

1 New case in community

8 Discharged yesterday

9 Imported cases

46 In hospital

58432 Total cases

58272 Total recovered