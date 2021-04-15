Sole new case in community linked to 3 others here

The sole Covid-19 case reported in the community yesterday has been linked to three other cases in the country, prompting the Ministry of Health (MOH) to announce a new local cluster.

The patient, a 44-year-old Papua New Guinea national, arrived in Singapore from Australia on March 25 on a short-term visit pass for a work project.

Two of the other cases in the cluster are his co-workers, who arrived on a separate flight from Papua New Guinea, said MOH.

They were identified as the close contacts of another case, previously reported, who was on the same flight - a 50-year-old Colombian national, also here for work.

The Colombian tested positive for the coronavirus infection on March 30.

The Papuan had previously tested negative for the virus five separate times, including a pre-departure test in Australia on March 23 and on arrival in Singapore on March 25.

MOH said prior to being quarantined on April 1, he was on a controlled itinerary largely limited to his place of work and accommodation.

He was quarantined after being identified as a close contact of the cases in the cluster, and tested negative for the virus once again on April 2.

However, another swab done on him on April 12 came back positive for the virus.

"We have classified this case as locally transmitted as he had repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 before April 12," said MOH.

"He was likely infected through his exposure to cases 61461 and 61470 during the course of their work," said the ministry.

This is the first time there has been an active local cluster since March 25.

There were also 26 imported cases reported by MOH for a total of 27 - bringing Singapore's tally to 60,719. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

27 New cases

30 Deaths

1 New case in community

18 Discharged yesterday

26 Imported cases

61 In hospital

60719 Total cases

60377 Total recovered