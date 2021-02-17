Sole new imported case on Tuesday arrived from Indonesia

The sole coronavirus case announced yesterday is a work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia.

The foreign domestic worker had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and was tested while serving her notice.

Her serology test came back positive on Monday, which indicates a likely past infection.

However, she had not taken a serology test when she arrived in Singapore on Feb 2. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it was unable to definitively conclude if she was no longer infectious when she arrived.

"As a precautionary measure, we will take all the necessary public health actions," the ministry said.

MOH said one of the active clusters last month has been closed. Seven people had fallen ill in the Police K-9 unit cluster that developed after a para-veterinarian contracted Covid-19.

As the cluster has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods, it is now closed.

MOH added that since Feb 5, newly arrived work permit and S pass holders in the construction, marine and process sectors, and foreign domestic workers and confinement nannies who have recent travel history to higher-risk countries or regions, are progressively required to undergo mandatory on-arrival polymerase chain reaction and serology tests.

"These have enabled us to quickly identify persons who have recovered from an old Covid-19 infection, and were no longer infective to others by the time they arrived in Singapore, and to exclude them from our daily case count," MOH said.

There were no cases in the community or from migrant workers' dormitories. With 20 cases discharged yesterday, 59,646 patients have fully recovered from the disease. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1 New case

0 New cases in community

1 Imported case

59,810 Total cases

29 Deaths

20 Discharged yesterday

30 In hospital

59,646 Total recovered