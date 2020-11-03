Sole new infection is imported case from the Philippines

The daily Covid-19 figure yesterday fell to a new low that was last seen on Feb 25, when there was only one patient as well.

The imported case this time was a 34-year-old work pass holder travelling from the Philippines, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

She was asymptomatic when she tested positive while serving a stay-home notice.

There were no locally transmitted cases.

The sole imported case takes Singapore's total to 58,020.

Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, MOH said.

CLUSTER CLOSED

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places then to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on Gov.sg

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

MOH also announced that the cluster in Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two unlinked cases in the past week.

No new cases were discharged yesterday. A total of 57,909 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 46 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 22 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

