Sole unlinked community case got first vaccine dose

The sole unlinked Covid-19 case reported in the community yesterday was a 29-year-old repairman at Grandwork Interior who got his first dose of a vaccine on May 31.

He developed a fever on June 1 and saw a doctor the same day. He had body aches last Friday and saw the doctor again.

But the man was not tested for Covid-19 on either occasion, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update last night.

On Saturday, he was tested as part of rostered routine testing. His test result came back positive on Monday.

The other case in the community is a 21-year-old kitchen assistant at the Rice Garden food stall in Anchorvale Road. He was already quarantined when tested.

The man tested negative on May 30 after he was identified as a workplace contact of a 29-year-old cook at the same outlet who tested positive on May 29.

But he developed a fever on Monday and tested positive the next day. He is linked to the Anchorvale NTUC Foodfare cluster, which now has 13 confirmed cases.

There were also two imported cases involving travellers who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival here, said the ministry.

One is a Singaporean who returned from Iraq while the other is a permanent resident who returned from India.

No new infections were reported at foreign worker dormitories.

The four new cases took Singapore's total tally to 62,223.

This is the lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since Feb 23, when there were also four cases.

The number of new cases in the community has fallen from 126 cases two weeks ago to 71 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has dropped from 26 cases to six over the same period. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

4 New cases

1 Community, linked

1 Community, unlinked

2 Imported cases

34 Deaths

158 In hospital

62223 Total cases

61725 Total recovered