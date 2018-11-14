Singapore

Solid symbol of growing ties

Nov 14, 2018 06:00 am

A Russian Cultural Centre that houses a Russian Orthodox Church will rise on an empty plot of land in Rangoon Road, a symbol of Russia's growing ties with Singapore. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Halimah Yacob attended the ground-breaking ceremony yesterday. A large cornerstone was unveiled by the two leaders, just hours after Mr Putin's arrival in Singapore.

