Some 90% of eligible Jewel staff have had at least one Covid jab

About nine in 10 eligible staff working at Jewel Changi Airport have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said the mall's management yesterday.

There are more than 2,500 workers at Jewel, who were tested for Covid-19 in a special operation for airport workers last month. All the test results were negative.

Precautionary measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission have also been stepped up at the 135,700 sq m shopping complex as it welcomed its first visitors yesterday after a month-long closure.

Jewel said yesterday it has adopted a set of updated guidelines issued by the authorities on improving building ventilation and air quality to prevent the spread of the virus.

This includes purging air-conditioned air in the mall two hours before opening times, maximising the intake of air from outdoors and minimising indoor air from being recirculated inside the mall.

Any recirculated air is treated using hospital-grade air filters, Jewel said. Meanwhile, lamps that emit UV-C radiation, which can kill the Covid-19 virus, have been installed in all air handling units, which are part of the mall's ventilation and air-conditioning system.

The stepped-up measures come after the mall was shut on May 13 along with Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3 to stem the spread of a Covid-19 cluster that originated from Terminal 3.

During the closure, thorough cleaning and disinfection of Jewel's premises were carried out, even as no Covid-19 cases were detected at Jewel.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group said last Friday that deep cleaning and disinfection of the airport passenger terminals has also been completed.

New safety measures segregating 14,000 airport workers into three distinct zones based on risk level are also in place.

The passenger terminal buildings will remain closed to the public to allow the airport community to adjust to the zoning system.

In all, 108 Covid-19 patients, including 43 airport workers, were linked to the T3 cluster. The most recent cases linked to the cluster tested positive on May 22.