Some barbecue pits and camping sites to reopen on Wednesday

Applications can be made on NPark's website for camping permits at East Coast Park, Pasir Ris Park and West Coast Park.

Barbecue pits and camping sites in parks here will reopen for use on Wednesday. Applications for permits resumed last Wednesday.

As of 2pm last Friday , 14 camping permits and 29 barbecue pit permits have been issued, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.

In line with the multi-ministry task force's latest advisory on the Covid-19 situation, NParks is reopening half of all camping sites and barbecue pits, said Ms Sophianne Araib, NParks' group director for parks.

Applications can be made on NParks' website for permits for camping at East Coast Park, Pasir Ris Park and West Coast Park, and for barbecue pits at seven parks, including Changi Beach Park, Sembawang Park and West Coast Park.

Camping permits for Ubin can be applied for on the website.

"Participants will need to adhere to safe management measures, including checking in with the SafeEntry QR code on the TraceTogether app, or bringing their TraceTogether token," she said.

To ensure safe distancing, camping tents must be pitched at least 5m apart, with the number of campers kept at six per camping permit. Six was also the permitted group size for camping before Covid-19.

Eight people are allowed at each barbecue pit, with permits valid from noon to 10.30pm. These measures are aligned with the safe management guidelines for food and beverage outlets, said Ms Sophianne.

"Participants should also observe other safe management measures such as wearing a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication, as well as observing a safe distance of at least 1m from other visitors," she said.

NO INTERMINGLING

She added that there should be no intermingling among different groups.

"We hope all park visitors will be socially responsible and keep our green spaces safe for everyone," said Ms Sophianne.

Anyone intending to visit the parks can check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal for the latest updates on crowd levels.