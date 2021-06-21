Some F&B outlets sending staff for training to administer Covid tests

More quick test centres will be progressively set up, with one each in Tekka (above) and Yishun to be operational from June 21.

Dine-in food and beverage (F&B) establishments are making arrangements for their staff to get tested for Covid-19 regularly, with some sending their employees for training to learn how to administer tests.

While F&B players expect that the testing requirement will add to operational costs, they are taking steps such as sourcing test kits to adhere to the new measure.

This comes as dining in at F&B outlets resumes from today with a group size limit of two.

Regular fast and easy testing (FET) will be mandatory from around the middle of next month for staff in higher-risk settings such as dine-in F&B establishments, gyms and fitness studios, and places that provide personal care services such as facials, where clients are unmasked, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced last Friday.

Some larger F&B operators will start their testing regimens earlier.

A spokesman for fast-food chain McDonald's said its employees will be sent for training and it will begin to receive test kits this week. It plans to kick-start regular testing next Monday.

A spokesman for Tung Lok Group said one of its in-house trainers has completed the training to supervise antigen rapid test (ART) self-swabs, with the rest of its staff set to undergo training today.

The restaurant group will implement regular testing once its staff are properly trained and it has received its test kits, he said.

"If this testing is what it takes to keep our restaurants open and give customers peace of mind stepping into our dining spaces, we definitely welcome it."

QUICK TEST CENTRES

MOH said last Friday that some F&B establishments have sent their employees for training and are ready to implement regular testing today.

It noted that more quick test centres will be progressively set up, with one each in Tekka and Yishun to be operational from today. These centres will support small businesses that are unable to organise supervised self-swabs on their own, the ministry said.

The spokesman also said that there are concerns about bearing the extra cost of tests amid rising costs and slowing business in the F&B industry.

Mr Victor Tay, chairman of White Restaurant, said it will be training its staff to administer ARTs on their own to reduce time wasted in travelling to and waiting at quick test centres.

"However, at the moment we are still unsure if our staff are receptive to doing it themselves," he said.

He pointed out that testing the restaurant chain's 150 front-line staff every two weeks will bring about a substantial additional cost, especially with the reduction in revenue amid higher delivery costs.

A spokesman for restaurant chain Crystal Jade said it has plans to facilitate the testing regime and has contacted the authorities for details on the testing procedures.