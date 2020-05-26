Some government service centres to reopen on June 2

The service counters at HDB Hub and HDB branches will reopen on June 2. Others include service centres for tax issues and employment passes.

Government service centres dealing with issues such as housing, employment passes and taxes are set to reopen on June 2 as Singapore enters Phase 1 of the post-circuit breaker period.

However, these centres will resume services only by appointment, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a statement yesterday.

Information on how to do so will be available in updates on the agencies' websites.

The rest of the government service centres, including the Fitness Conditioning Centres (FCCs) where operationally ready national servicemen take their physical fitness tests, will remain closed.

"In tandem with the phased approach of resuming activities post-circuit breaker at the national level, the Public Service will similarly resume the delivery of services at physical service touchpoints and facilities gradually and in phases, in order to safeguard public health and minimise the risk of community transmission of Covid-19," the PSD said.

It added that some service centres will resume work by appointment only from the start of Phase 1.

These are:

The service counters at HDB Hub and HDB branches

One-stop Information and Service Centre for Hawkers at HDB Hub

The five Central Provident Fund Service Centres

Taxpayer and Business Service Centre at Revenue House, including the Singapore Land Authority counters for land title transactions

Employment Pass Services Centre

Kranji and Maju FCCs for pre-enlistees seeking to take their Individual Physical Proficiency Test

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Examination Centre

The Health Promotion Board's Student Health Centre

Certain dental clinics in schools will also resume, with no appointment needed.

Service centres currently open for essential services, including the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Services Centre, will remain open.

The courts will resume hearing of cases, but will conduct them using remote communications technology "where possible and appropriate". At present, they are hearing only essential and urgent matters.

The remaining service centres, such as the Urban Redevelopment Authority Centre, will remain closed in Phase 1.

All other public social, sports and arts facilities will also remain closed. These include libraries, community clubs (CCs) and Sport Singapore facilities.

REUSABLE MASKS

"However, the public can still apply for financial assistance at all CCs, and reset their SingPass at selected CCs," the PSD said.

Members of the public can also collect reusable masks from vending machines at the CCs from June 2 to 14.

The PSD said all government agencies have put in place a safe management system to protect staff, including the implementation of work-from-home arrangements, staggered working hours and safe distancing at work.