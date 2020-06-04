Some supermarkets ease purchase limits on essential items

FairPrice said it has adjusted purchase limits for essential items as shopping habits have returned to normal.

A number of supermarkets in Singapore have eased purchase limits placed on certain grocery items after bouts of panic buying in February and March.

The panic buying was sparked by fears that supplies could be affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

A FairPrice spokesman said that since the imposition of the purchase limits on certain high-demand items, shopping habits have returned to normal.

FairPrice had set purchase limits in February, when Singapore declared the alert level of Dorscon Orange, in a bid to discourage stockpiling and to ensure that all customers could get essential items.

TOILET PAPER

Responding to queries from The New Paper, the spokesman said: "We have since adjusted the purchase limits for essential items such as rice, noodles and cooking oil, and lifted those for surgical masks, alcohol swabs and hand sanitisers."

The limit for toilet paper has been doubled to four packs, while the limit on instant noodles has been increased from two to three packs.

Customers can also buy 10 canned products compared with the previous six.

A Dairy Farm spokesman said that grocery limits in both Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets have also been eased.

And a Sheng Siong spokesman said the supermarket chain has relaxed purchase limits for certain categories of essential items.

However, the public is urged to continue to buy only what they need. - ADELINE TAN