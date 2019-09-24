Some users decide to give up PMDs for good

For months, he refrained from charging his e-scooter, fearing that it would catch fire.

Mr Lho Chen Yang, 31, told The New Paper yesterday: "Even hearing of the woman who got in a coma after being hit by a personal mobility device (PMD)... How would I feel if that had been my own mother?"

The data analyst was one of several PMD owners who visited a loading and unloading bay near Block 209 Boon Lay Place yesterday to dispose of their non-UL2272-certified devices.

Until Nov 30, those who step forward with their registered e-scooters will get $100 as part of the Land Transport Authority's (LTA's) efforts to incentivise early disposal, amid recent fires associated with non-compliant devices.

The loading bay at Boon Lay was the first to open of 180 designated disposal points across HDB estates.

Set up by LTA appointed e-waste recyclers, these disposal points will be available till March 31 next year.

PMD owners can also dispose of their devices at LTA's Sin Ming office during this period.

Owners of unregistered PMDs will not be eligible for the incentive but can still dispose of their devices free of charge.

Mr Lho said he bought his PMD last year for about $600 as a gift for his parents to ride in parks. It was registered but not UL2272-certified.

He added: "I think the new regulations are necessary for the safety of everyone."

SAFETY CONCERNS

Most owners who spoke to TNP said they will not be purchasing a certified e-scooter in the near future.

Some cited safety concerns, while others think it will be a hassle to own one with all the new laws and regulations.

A man who wanted to be known only as Mr Pan, 43, surrendered three e-scooters he bought last year to share with his wife and two children. He is unsure if he will get another.

Mr Pan, who works in IT, said the turning point was when a PMD fire broke out at his Choa Chu Kang block last month.

He said: "The $100 incentive is nice, but the main reason I am disposing of them early is safety concerns."

The deadline for PMDs to comply with the UL2272 standard is July 1, 2020.

Under the Active Mobility Act, for a PMD to be compliant, its weight and width must not exceed 20kg and 70cm respectively, in addition to it being UL2272-certified.

Its maximum speed must also not exceed 25kmh under all circumstances.

After the deadline, those who fail to comply with the device criteria can be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for three months, or both, for a first-time offence.

PMD owners who wish to apply for the early disposal incentive must log into their SingPass or CorpPass account to submit an application form at www.onemotoring.com.sg and head to the disposal points by Nov 30.

Responding to queries, an LTA spokesman said it had received about 450 applications from owners to dispose of their registered e-scooters as of 5pm yesterday.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES