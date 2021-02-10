Some wet markets seeing huge crowds three days before CNY

The long line outside the Kovan Market and Food Centre.

Some wet markets around Singapore are seeing huge crowds three days before the start of Chinese New Year.

The Straits Times was at the wet markets in Kovan, Chong Pang and Potong Pasir yesterday morning, and some customers said they had to queue for more than two hours.

Safe distancing measures did not appear to be observed in some of these lines.

When ST visited the Kovan Market and Food Centre at 10am, a queue of about 250 people had formed from the market all the way to Kovan MRT station, about a three-minute walk away.

Customers said they had been queuing for between one and two hours.

A customer, who only wanted to be known as Madam S. Koh, 60, had been queueing for about 11/2 hours and said this was the first time she had seen such a long queue in over 50 years.

She said: "I'm not surprised, it's quite expected. CNY is coming, I think people are doing last-minute shopping."

Ms Sera Ho, 62, who works in a legal firm, said the queue was not so long when she visited the market last Saturday.

Ms Ho, who usually spends about an hour to do her shopping but took three hours yesterday, added that while she was tired, she did not mind waiting if safe distancing measures are in place and if everyone takes them seriously.

Customers told ST that officers from the National Environment Agency were managing the crowd inside the market.

CROWD CONTROL

An Aljunied Town Council employee who was helping out with crowd control said around 120 people were allowed into the market at a time.

Housewife Theresa Tan, 73, said she might visit the market at Ang Mo Kio instead of Kovan today to avoid the queue.

"This is the first time I have queued from the MRT station," said Ms Tan, who visits the market three times a week.

"It's hard to come again tomorrow. There are so many people and there is Covid-19. It is so scary."

When ST reached Chong Pang City Wet Market at 9.30am, there were about 95 people in the queue.

Inside, ST saw a safe distancing ambassador patrolling with a crowd controller. Crowd controllers were also stationed at each exit to ensure members of the public did not cut the queue to enter the market.

At Potong Pasir, some residents had flocked instead to minimarts, like the one at Block 147 Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

When ST visited at 9.30am, customers were seen brushing past one another inside Jackson Market Shop while more than 20 customers queued to pay without observing safe distancing.