Songs reflect singers' struggles at ITE Singer-Songwriter Showcase

Mr Haziq Ali and Ms Puteri Suhaila Suhaime (above) were among 12 students whose original compositions were fine-tuned during a two-month writing programme with the help of professionals.

Battling through depression, he found comfort and solace in music, and it became a central part of his life.

Mr Haziq Ali, a second year Higher Nitec student in Electronics Engineering at ITE College West, told The New Paper: "What I love most about music is its ability to move people, to make people cry, laugh and dance."

The 27-year-old's passion for music led him to submit his original composition, Free, to his school.

He performed the song on Dec 26 on the inaugural ITE Singer-Songwriter Showcase broadcast through YouTube Premiere.

He was among 12 students whose original compositions were fine-tuned during a two-month writing programme with the help of professionals from the arts industry.

GUIDANCE

Mr Haziq said: "I am very blessed. I hadn't expected a song from my darkest past to be brought out in such a grand manner."

His period of depression led him to pen his emotions and thoughts through song.

He initially had a rough sketch of a chorus but under the guidance of music director Julian Wong, he finished the song after their first session - though it took three drafts with tweaks to the chords and lyrics.

Another student selected for her composition is second-year Nitec student Puteri Suhaila Suhaime, who penned In Your Heart.

Growing up in a family where her parents and older siblings could either sing or play instruments, Ms Suhaila, 18, was exposed to music at a young age.

Her biggest inspiration is her father, a visually impaired busker who motivated her to never give up.

Her song was inspired by a failed relationship, and writing it gave her closure, she said.

Mr Wong guided her during the two-month writing programme where minor chords and chromatic notes were added to the song for more nuance and colour.

Her lyrics were also tweaked to better convey her intended meaning.

Ms Suhaila said: "I hope people will feel comforted listening to my song and know that they are not alone in going through a difficult time."