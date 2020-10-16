Singapore

Sorry

Oct 16, 2020 06:00 am

"White- and blue-collar job seekers can turn to career centres in heartland" (The New Paper, Oct 15).

We reported there are at least eight satellite career centres in towns. There are 24 such centres.

The report also said job seekers could approach National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute's (e2i) five permanent career centres and Workforce Singapore (WSG).

The five centres are under both WSG and NTUC's e2i. We are sorry for the errors.

Mr Koh Poh Koon's (above) remarks come amid growing discussion on the minimum wage mooted by WP leader Pritam Singh.
Singapore

Minimum wage could leave everyone worse off: Koh

Employment