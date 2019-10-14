SOS senior assistant director pens book on self-esteem

Ms Wong Lai Chun with her new book on self-esteem, Do I Matter?, which touches on how one can build a foundation of resilience.

Ms Wong Lai Chun with her new book on self-esteem, Do I Matter?, which touches on how one can build a foundation of resilience.

When she was a teenager, Ms Wong Lai Chun struggled with self-esteem issues.

But 30 years on, she has penned a book to help others with similar challenges.

Ms Wong, 57, senior assistant director at the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), published her book Do I Matter? last month. It is a self-help book to improve self-worth.

Ms Wong said: "I was not the best-looking person in my social circle.

"I personally have gone through the struggles of wanting to be accepted by people and questioning why I can't be as talented as other people, or why I am not as attractive as other people.

"I was never a top student in class, I was just mediocre."

WORK IN PROGRESS

Ms Wong turned to self-help books and positive interactions to overcome her struggles as she matured.

And she says her that self- esteem is a work in progress.

"It is not like we arrive at a point of total self-esteem. It comes and goes. It is a continuous journey," she said.

When Ms Wong first joined SOS in 1986, she was a counsellor who helped to man the hotline services.

"For anyone on the brink of suicide, there is always that sense of hopelessness, helplessness and worthlessness," she said. From her observations, these people usually suffer from some sort of loss, which can range from a relationship to loss of health or a certain status.

She said it was common to see teens coming to SOS facing struggles in their relationships or studies.

Sometimes, individuals obsessively chase material possessions and some them are in her book.

One of them spent much of his adult life acquiring material possessions to prove his worthiness to his family, but he ended up in debt and is still avoiding creditors today.

Ms Wong said: "We all face challenges, but if we have a sturdy and strong self-esteem, it can help us deal with all these situations and crises in our lives."

Do I Matter? is available at major bookstores at $18.08 (including GST).