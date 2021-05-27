South Asians here: Tough not being with family back home

Mr Khush Vardhan Saraf, 19, a student from India, said half his family have been hit by Covid-19.

For student Khush Vardhan Saraf, the most difficult part of being away from India to pursue his studies in Singapore was watching the Covid-19 pandemic unfold at home.

"The hardest part of this situation is realising the privilege that I have to live and study abroad in a country where Covid-19 is in control, while looking at my family members suffering from the disease back home," said Mr Khush, 19.

"Half my family are or have been infected by the coronavirus."

As the South Asian region faces a huge peak in the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths recently, many South Asian migrants in Singapore find themselves in the tough position of not being with their families.

WHATSAPP

Fortunately, with WhatsApp and Zoom calls, communication is easy.

Mr Santosh Thapa, 32, the treasurer of the Nepalese Society Singapore (NSS), said he communicates with his family over Wi-Fi calls now more than ever.

Many agree though, that it does not replace being back home with their families.

Despite being anxious about the situation back home, many South Asian migrants choose to remain in Singapore as some of them are sole breadwinners.

Deaths attributed to Covid-19 have become a daily occurrence in Nepal since last month, with an average of 8,034 cases per day.

"It has become common to see a tribute post to someone I know in Nepal who has passed away due to the coronavirus," said Mr Thapa.

"It is sad for us to see it while being here in Singapore."

Together with the other members of NSS, Mr Thapa has been raising funds within their community. They are also helping send donated medical supplies to Nepal.

Many interviewees said they have been advising their family members to stay home and to avoid large crowds

Said engineer Lawrence Selvaraj Susai, 47 : "Since the pandemic, I (have not been able to) continue the yearly affair of returning to India to meet my family, and I miss that."

The last time he met his family was in December 2019.

He added: "With testing facilities readily available in Singapore, it is important that we undergo swab tests whenever we develop symptoms of Covid-19 in order to stay safe."