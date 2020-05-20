‘Sovereign’ woman faces two more charges

A woman accused of repeatedly failing to wear a mask in public during the coronavirus outbreak and who was seen in a video clip claiming to be "sovereign" was facing two additional charges yesterday.

Singaporean Paramjeet Kaur, 41, who wore a mask in court, is now accused of failing to wear one over her nose and mouth at an Upper Thomson Road food stall around 7.45pm on April 26.

She is also said to have failed to report her change of home address to a registration officer within 28 days after she moved in November last year.

Court documents state that she had moved from a flat at Block 34 Whampoa West to a house in Jalan Ikan Merah near Upper Thomson Road.

Kaur is now represented by lawyer Anil Singh Sandhu. Lawyer Satwant Singh is no longer representing her.

The Singapore-born woman did not state her full name when asked to do so in court yesterday. Instead, Mr Anil Singh was the one who confirmed to District Judge Adam Nakhoda that she is his client.

When Kaur was later asked if she understood her additional charges, she replied: "I'm a living woman. I reserve my rights."

Her bail was set at $10,000 and the case adjourned to June 2.

Kaur made headlines earlier this month after a video clip emerged in which she claimed to be "sovereign" in a heated argument when confronted by passers-by at Shunfu Mart near Upper Thomson Road.

"It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me," she says.

Kaur was arrested on May 4 and appeared in court for the first time the next day.

She was then charged with one count of being a public nuisance and three counts of violating Covid-19 rules.

Kaur is accused of failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth when she went to a food stall in Upper Thomson Road around 9.20pm on April 30, and again when she went to Shunfu Mart around 12.20pm on May 3.