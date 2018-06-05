SP Group: CBD blackout last Friday caused by maintenance work

The power outage started at about 2.45pm and lasted half an hour.

Energy utilities provider SP Group said yesterday it was at fault for the blackout that occurred in the Central Business District last Friday.

"We have traced the cause of the incident to maintenance work by our crew at a substation that day," the group said.

"A test equipment component was not removed before the system was re-energised, resulting in supply disruption."

The power outage, which started at about 2.45pm and lasted half an hour, affected thousands of people working in the CBD and surrounding areas such as Chinatown.

Offices, banks, traffic lights and at least one shopping mall went dark.

SP Group takes "full responsibility" for the outage.

"We are tightening our procedures to prevent a recurrence of this incident," it said.

"We know that our priority must be to ensure a safe and reliable power supply to Singapore at all times."