SP Group issues warning against scam e-mails

Aug 30, 2019 06:00 am

In a Facebook post yesterday, electricity provider SP Group warned consumers against scammers impersonating it to gain personal information.

SP Group said it received reports of scammers sending e-mails to customers telling them they were mistakenly overcharged.

The scammers then directed them to click on a link leading to a fake website, where they were prompted to enter their personal details.

"SP Group does not request customers to verify their personal information by clicking on an e-mail link of this nature," the provider said.

In the Facebook post, it also urged consumers to be vigilant and alert against unsolicited or suspicious e-mails.

