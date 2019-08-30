SP Group issues warning against scam e-mails

In a Facebook post yesterday, electricity provider SP Group warned consumers against scammers impersonating it to gain personal information.

SP Group said it received reports of scammers sending e-mails to customers telling them they were mistakenly overcharged.

The scammers then directed them to click on a link leading to a fake website, where they were prompted to enter their personal details.

"SP Group does not request customers to verify their personal information by clicking on an e-mail link of this nature," the provider said.

In the Facebook post, it also urged consumers to be vigilant and alert against unsolicited or suspicious e-mails.