SP student gets probation for taking upskirt videos of over 30 women

A Singapore Polytechnic (SP) student was sentenced yesterday to 21 months' probation for taking upskirt videos of over 30 women while working part-time at a store at the National University of Singapore.

The offender, now 18, must remain indoors between 10pm and 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

He is also banned from using any electronic device with a camera function. His mother and maternal grandmother were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

He cannot be named as he was just 17 years old when he committed the offences.

He pleaded guilty in a district court on Oct 29 to two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Two other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Sim had earlier said one victim entered the store on Aug 31 last year. She was bending down to check some goods when the boy crept behind her to record an upskirt video of her.

When she was at the payment counter, he told her he needed to conduct a price check. He then squatted behind her and recorded a second upskirt video.

RIGHT LEG

The DPP told the court: "As the accused was taking the second video, his mobile phone came into contact with the victim's lower right leg."

When she asked to check his phone, she did not find anything as the videos were hidden in a password-protected folder.

Despite this, she made a police report on Sept 2 last year.

Investigating officers arrested the boy after closed-circuit television footage from the store showed him committing the offences.Photo collages of 31 female victims were later found on his phone.

SP previously said it "takes a strong stand" against sexual misconduct and expects all members of its community to "conduct themselves in accordance with the law at all times".