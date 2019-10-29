SPCA, Acres depend on donations to keep helping animals

Animal welfare shelters such as the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) get many calls daily for rescues and other matters.

But with limited funding and resources, it is a constant struggle for these shelters, mostly run by volunteers, to meet the needs of the animals.

SPCA's four-man rescue team oversees the welfare of all domestic animals here.

With only one full-time vet, SPCA often asks locum vets such as Dr Haoting Chow, who works at a private clinic nearby, for help.

MOVED

SPCA moved to its current $7 million premises in Sungei Tengah Road, near Choa Chu Kang, in 2016, after 32 years in Mount Vernon Road.

Its clinic was updated in October last year to treat community animals. The clinic sees about 20 animals daily, with vets performing more than 80 procedures a month.

SPCA executive director Jaipal Singh Gill said: "SPCA's Community Animal Clinic, which serves needy animals, is the only not-for-profit veterinary clinic in Singapore.

"We rely on the generosity of the public to keep the clinic running. Donations for the treatment of community animals are much needed."

Acres has about 20 employees, including one vet and eight officers covering wildlife rescues and animal care.

The wildlife shelter also relies heavily on donations to care for the animals it rescues.

Most of the illegal animals that Acres rescues are rehabilitated and returned to their country of origin.

Permit fees and airfare are among the many expenses the shelter has to worry about.

Acres deputy chief executive Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan said: "We are the only organisation in Singapore that rescues all wild animals regardless of species. It takes a lot of resources to keep our 24-hour wildlife rescue service going.

"The rescue doesn't stop at just rescuing the animal. A lot of work goes into the rehabilitation as well."

There are now 170 animals being cared for at the Acres Wildlife Rescue Centre.

To donate to Acres, go to www.acres.org.sg/donate-now/

To donate to SPCA e-mail fundraising@spca.org.sg for more information.