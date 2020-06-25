Special broadcasts for candidates to be aired on TV from July 3 to 7

The special broadcasts for election candidates of the various constituencies to get their messages out to voters will be aired on TV from July 3 to 7, starting at 7pm.

The usual party political broadcasts, in which various parties will get a chance to address voters, will also be aired from 7pm. There will be two such broadcasts: on July 2 and 9, which is Cooling-off Day.

With large physical rallies disallowed in this election, in line with health advisories to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the constituency and party political broadcasts scheduled for prime time on national TV have taken on an added significance for candidates to reach out to voters.

The constituency political broadcasts, in particular, will give all candidates a chance to address voters on TV on Mediacorp's Channel 5.

Each candidate will get three minutes to speak, so a single-member constituency's (SMC) broadcast will last three minutes, while that for a group representation constituency will be 12 or 15 minutes, depending on whether it is a four- or five-member GRC.

Recording will start from July 2, and candidates can opt to speak in any of the four official languages - English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, said the Elections Department (ELD)yesterday.

The ELD added that online platforms used for live-streaming, whether they are on Facebook Live or Instagram Live, for instance, will have to be declared to the returning officer.

In keeping with the rule that foreigners cannot take part in any election activities, they are barred from participating in these live streams.

The ELD has also stressed the importance of cyber security and has reminded political parties and candidates to protect their online channels and social media platforms, among other things. - THE STRAITS TIMES