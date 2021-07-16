Speculation that a teen died from Covid-19 vaccine untrue: MOH

The Ministry of Heath (MOH) has debunked claims that a 16-year-old boy had died after receiving his Covid-19 vaccination.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, MOH said it was aware of "speculation on Facebook, Telegram and WhatsApp chat groups featuring an obituary" that led to conjecture that a teenager died from a "vaccine-related severe adverse event".

"We wish to clarify that the demise mentioned in these posts and messages was not vaccine-related," it added.

There was speculation online that the obituary was that of the 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest on July 3 after a strenuous session of weightlifting, six days after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

In response to The New Paper's queries yesterday, MOH said the two were unrelated.

The boy who died did not receive a vaccine jab.

Providing an update on the boy who suffered a cardiac arrest, MOH said he has been transferred from the intensive care unit to a high dependency ward in the coronary care unit for close monitoring and observation.

"His medical condition remains stable," the ministry said, adding that the underlying cause is still being investigated.

"Our hopes and well wishes are with him and his family for a steady recovery."

"We urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may add to the family's grief, or cause public alarm," MOH added.