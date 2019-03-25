Speed regulating strips to be installed at Marine Parade roundabout

Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan posted this map on Facebook yesterday. The red boxes are where speed regulating strips will be implemented.

New speed regulating strips will be installed at a Marine Parade roundabout where a fatal accident had occurred on March 18.

This was announced by Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan in a Facebook post on Saturday.

He uploaded a map of the roundabout and said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) would be implementing the speed regulating strips at two sections, which he highlighted using red boxes in the picture.

This was "in addition to the road warning signs at the side of the road" and would slow down the speed of vehicles entering the roundabout.

He told The Straits Times the areas were selected as they were entry points into the roundabout.

Said Mr Lim: "The issue here is to keep the place safe, and safety is dependent on driver behaviour. If a driver is reckless and drives into a roundabout at a fast speed, it is dangerous."

He added that he would be doing a site visit to the roundabout with LTA tomorrow to discuss possible safety measures.

Mr Lim advised: "If (drivers) are doing any turns, they ought to slow down, especially if you are going into a roundabout and might not be familiar."

The immediate solution to the safety problem at this roundabout was to amend driver behaviour, and putting speed regulating strips is the quickest measure, he said.

Mr Lim said he would also be discussing with LTA the possibility of railings, along with making the roundabout a junction with traffic signals.

He added that LTA would have to do a technical assessment to determine the feasibility of the safety measures.

Ms Daniela Romao, 36, who lives in a condominium in the area, said even though the authorities are taking action fast, it is still not enough.

The owner of a corporate and business mobility company suggested redesigning the area to use traffic crossings instead of a roundabout, adding that there are very few roundabouts in Singapore.

"Speed bumps are a good beginning. It's positive but not sufficient to solve this safety problem. They also need to install some protection for the sidewalk," she added.