Speeding e-scooter rider admits causing death of 64-year-old cyclist

Hung Kee Boon was riding a non-compliant e-scooter during the incident.

A man speeding on a non-compliant e-scooter collided with a cyclist in Bedok last year.

The victim later died from her injuries.

Malaysian Hung Kee Boon, 22, pleaded guilty yesterday to causing the death of Madam Ong Bee Eng, 64, by performing a rash act.

The Singapore permanent resident also admitted to one count of riding a non-compliant personal mobility device (PMD) on a public path, an offence under the Active Mobility Act.

Another charge for riding an unregistered PMD on a public path will be taken into consideration by Principal District Judge Victor Yeo during sentencing.

The incident happened at around 10.20pm on Sept 21, 2019. Hung was riding an e-scooter on a cycling path near Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at a speed estimated to be between 27kmh and 43kmh.

The speed limit on cycling paths is 25kmh.

Madam Ong, a logistics assistant packer, was riding her bicycle perpendicularly across the path towards a nearby zebra crossing.

Hung noticed her entering the path, but could not prevent a collision with Madam Ong's bicycle because of his speed.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Madam Ong was found to have suffered various injuries, including to her brain, ribs and face. She went into a coma and died four days later.

Hung is expected to be sentenced on May 20.

For causing death by a rash act, he can be jailed for up to five years or fined, or both.