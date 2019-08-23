SPH celebrates 35 years with a $426,000 donation

Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH and SPH Foundation, presents a cheque for $426,000 to Mr Phillip Tan of the Community Chest.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) kicked off its 35th birthday celebrations with a cake and cheque for $426,000 at an anniversary concert yesterday.

The cheque was a donation to the Community Chest, presented by the chairman of SPH and SPH Foundation, Dr Lee Boon Yang, to Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan.

The money will go to the Special Education Financial Assistance scheme and 20 charities to support children with special needs, vulnerable seniors and disadvantaged families.

Dr Lee said in a statement: "As we celebrate Singapore's bicentennial year, we are grateful for the support of many Singaporeans in the last 35 years. It is thus with heartfelt thanks that we are marking our 35th anniversary with a donation to charities to promote a caring and compassionate society."