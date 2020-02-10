SPH Chinese Media Group raises $100k for Red Cross
More than $100,000 was raised for the Singapore Red Cross by the Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group (CMG) last night to support relief efforts for front-line medical staff and communities in China affected by the coronavirus.
The two-hour live show, telecast from 7pm on Facebook, was hosted by radio deejays from UFM 100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM, as well as a journalist from CMG Newshub. The show recorded a viewership of more than 150,000.
Infectious disease specialist Leong Hoe Nam from Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital appeared on the show to answer frequently asked questions on the coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in China.
Ms Lee Huay Leng, head of CMG, said the live show was organised to show appreciation for front-line medical workers.
She added that the money raised will go towards helping front-line medical staff obtain personal protective equipment, among other things.
"Hopefully, Singapore will emerge stronger from this. We would like to thank all those who supported the live show and donated for their generosity." - THE STRAITS TIMES
