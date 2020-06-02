SPH Foundation donates $300,000 to Community Chest

The Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation will be donating $300,000 to Community Chest to provide relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said $200,000 will be donated to 20 social service programmes under Community Chest that serve vulnerable seniors, disadvantaged families, underprivileged children, and the disabled.

The other $100,000 will go towards the Special Education Financial Assistance Scheme, which benefits more than 1,500 disabled and special needs students.

The donation is SPH Foundation's annual charity giving, which usually takes place around August but has been brought forward to provide earlier aid during the pandemic.

Dr Lee Boon Yang, chairman of SPH and SPH Foundation, said the act reflects the company's belief in helping the vulnerable during good and challenging times.

"As the company adapts to the evolving and protracted health and economic crisis, we will not lose sight of those in our community who are hard hit by the situation," he said.

In March, SPH Foundation donated $100,000 to The Courage Fund for those affected by Covid-19.

GIFTED

SPH's Chinese Media Group also raised $300,000, coupled with SPH's own $15,000 donation, through a live-streamed show, which it gifted to Singapore Red Cross.

The Straits Times' Stay At Home, Singapore video with local artists also raised $205,458 for the ST School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

ST School Pocket Money Fund committed up to $2 million in May to provide meal subsidies to needy students.

Mr Phillip Tan, chairman of Community Chest, acknowledged the wide range of initiatives that will enable the social service agencies to continue serving the vulnerable, especially when delivery of services and fund-raising activities have been affected by Covid-19.