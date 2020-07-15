SPH Foundation launches photo contest on sustainability

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Foundation has launched a photography contest aimed at encouraging people to express themselves through photography and raising awareness about protecting the environment.

Titled A Sustainable Tomorrow, the contest began on Monday and is organised by the foundation, which is the charity arm of SPH, together with The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and SPH's photography marketplace Photonico.

"SPH Foundation hopes the contest will showcase storytelling talents and inspire interest in photography," said the foundation's general manager Ginney Lim. "It is also our hope that the contest can raise awareness about climate change and eco-friendly lifestyles."

Anyone above 13 years old can enter by posting a photograph on Instagram with a caption.

Contestants must use the hashtag #sphfphotocontest, as well as tag and follow the SPH Instagram account @singaporepressholdings. The closing date for entries is Aug 23.

There are up to $5,000 worth of prizes to be won. The top three prizes are $3,000, $1,000 and $500 in cash.

The judging panel comprises SPH Foundation director Yatiman Yusof, Straits Times picture editor Stephanie Yeow, Chinese Media Group NewsHub photography editor Lee Tiah Khee and Mr David Tay, a directory board member of the International Federation of Photographic Art.- WONG SHIYING