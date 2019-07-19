SPH to launch Esports Festival Asia at Comex 2019

E-sports will be featured for the first time at the Comex technology show this year, with the launch of the inaugural Esports Festival Asia (EFA) yesterday.

Around 200 e-sports players from around the region will vie for a total of $35,000 across four tournaments and six game titles at the EFA during Comex 2019, which runs from Sept 5 to Sept 8 at the Suntec Singapore Convention Centre.

Three of the four tournaments will be staged under the EFA's ambit through tie-ups with partners.

The first is the home-grown Female Esports League, founded by local e-sports pioneer Tammy "furryfish" Tang.

Two are qualifiers for Chinese properties Extremesland Asia and the China MobileEsports League, while the last is EFA's own, the new Asia Champions Esports (ACE) League.

The games that will be contested are multi-player online battle arena (Moba) games Arena Of Valor, League Of Legends and Mobile Legends; shooters PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and auto-battler Dota Underlords.

Comex organiser Sphere Exhibits, which is a Singapore Press Holdings subsidiary, is investing $1 million in the EFA.

Sphere Exhibits chairman Chua Wee Phong said the company decided to introduce e-sports to Comex due to their increased profile and mass appeal in recent years, pointing to e-sports' impending debut at the SEA Games in November and December.

"Our intention is to help more people understand what e-sports are about. E-sports have become very popular but there is still a lack of understanding especially among parents about what their children might be doing," he said.

To draw more spectators, booths offering discounted gaming peripherals will be clustered around the competition area.

There will also be community e-sports matches that show visitors can sign up for with their friends to compete against other teams.

For more information, go to www.esportsfestival.asia.