SPH launches news tablet app for Chinese news products
Mar 27, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a news tablet app with no logins required and auto updates for its Chinese news products, the media company announced yesterday.

With a single subscription, readers will be able to access e-paper editions of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News on the app, which will be preloaded on the latest Samsung Tab A, retailing at $398.

Subscribers who sign up for a two-year package at $19.90 a month will get this tablet for free, while existing subscribers can top up $14.90 a month to enjoy this deal.

The subscription package also includes free access on www.zaobao.sg and the Zaobao app. It also auto downloads the latest e-paper in a Wi-Fi environment for subscribers to read on the go, and share articles or advertisements with family and friends on social media.

