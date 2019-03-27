SPH launches news tablet app for Chinese news products
Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a news tablet app with no logins required and auto updates for its Chinese news products, the media company announced yesterday.
With a single subscription, readers will be able to access e-paper editions of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News on the app, which will be preloaded on the latest Samsung Tab A, retailing at $398.
Subscribers who sign up for a two-year package at $19.90 a month will get this tablet for free, while existing subscribers can top up $14.90 a month to enjoy this deal.
The subscription package also includes free access on www.zaobao.sg and the Zaobao app. It also auto downloads the latest e-paper in a Wi-Fi environment for subscribers to read on the go, and share articles or advertisements with family and friends on social media.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now