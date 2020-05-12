SPH launches Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times news tablet bundle

Subscribers will have access to both e-papers and also receive a 10-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi tablet.

Bilingual Tamil and English readers can now have access to both Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times by subscribing to just one package.

At $29.90 a month for a two-year contract, subscribers will have access to both publications' e-papers and also receive a 10-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi tablet, worth $398.

Each bundle tablet is pre-loaded with the news tablet app, which it automatically logs into.

The app downloads the latest e-papers, and users can also share articles on social media.

Singapore Press Holdings previously launched news tablets for The Straits Times and Berita Harian, as well as a Chinese news tablet that comes loaded with Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, and Shin Min Daily News.

Together, the three news tablets have garnered more than 27,000 subscribers.

Readers who place their orders for any of the news tablets, including the Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times News Bundle Package, by May 31 will have their delivery fees waived. The collaboration between Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times for the latest news bundle is the first that offers two publications in different languages.

Said Tamil Murasu Editor Jawharilal Rajendran: "This collaboration is special as it brings together bilingual readers. Subscribers to the news tablet will be able to enjoy the best of both worlds."

Readers can sign up for the bundle at tmsub.sg/tmnt or call 6388-3838 . - NUR IFFAH MUHAMMAD ROSTAM