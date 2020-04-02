SPH Magazines offers 3 months of free access to some digital titles

SPH Magazines is offering readers three months of complimentary access to some of its digital publications.

For the next three months, readers can get complimentary access to some digital titles from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines.

In a statement yesterday, the company said the gesture was to show support to Singaporeans who are spending more time at home.

Readers can select three magazines from a range of top beauty, fashion, luxury lifestyle, business, and tech magazines produced by some of SPH Magazines' most iconic titles.

These titles include Her World, Female, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, HardWareMag, Home & Decor, Icon, Nuyou, The Peak, and The Singapore Women's Weekly.

Those who are interested can visit https://complimentary.mynewsstand.online/sphmloveu/ to redeem the complimentary subscriptions and start enjoying the content instantly.

The magazines can also be accessed through the myNewstand app, which is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

SPH Magazines chief executive officer Maureen Wee said yesterday this was a small gesture to show unity, positivity and support to all Singaporeans.

She said: "Covid-19 has affected us all in different ways, and everyone is making little changes to adapt to this situation.