Singapore

SPH Magazines offers 3 months of free access to some digital titles

SPH Magazines offers 3 months of free access to some digital titles
SPH Magazines is offering readers three months of complimentary access to some of its digital publications.
Tatiana Mohamad Rosli
Apr 02, 2020 06:00 am

For the next three months, readers can get complimentary access to some digital titles from Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) Magazines.

In a statement yesterday, the company said the gesture was to show support to Singaporeans who are spending more time at home.

Readers can select three magazines from a range of top beauty, fashion, luxury lifestyle, business, and tech magazines produced by some of SPH Magazines' most iconic titles.

These titles include Her World, Female, Harper's Bazaar Singapore, HardWareMag, Home & Decor, Icon, Nuyou, The Peak, and The Singapore Women's Weekly.

Those who are interested can visit https://complimentary.mynewsstand.online/sphmloveu/ to redeem the complimentary subscriptions and start enjoying the content instantly.

The magazines can also be accessed through the myNewstand app, which is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

Record 74 new infections in Singapore, including 102-year-old woman
Singapore

74 new cases and 2 new clusters as total infections hit 1,000

Related Stories

New law will help those who cannot fulfil contract due to outbreak

All 6 autonomous universities to freeze fee hikes for upcoming year

Singapore at critical stage of infection curve: Lawrence Wong

SPH Magazines chief executive officer Maureen Wee said yesterday this was a small gesture to show unity, positivity and support to all Singaporeans.

She said: "Covid-19 has affected us all in different ways, and everyone is making little changes to adapt to this situation.

"We hope that by sharing our content for free over the next few months, we can encourage and inspire our fellow Singaporeans as they #stayhome and to keep pushing on through these trying times." - TATIANA MOHAMAD ROSLI

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus

Tatiana Mohamad Rosli

tatianar@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tatiana Mohamad Rosli