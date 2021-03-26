SPH News Tablet subscribers can enjoy free Viu access for a year

Subscribers of Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) News Tablet can now catch their favourite English, Chinese and Korean programmes with a complimentary one-year subscription plan to streaming platform Viu.

Until April 30, new subscribers to the News Tablet will receive a one-year subscription to the Viu Premium 365 Days Plan - worth $76.61 - which includes popular Korean dramas such as Mouse And River Where The Moon Rises, and variety shows such as Running Man and The Return Of Superman.

The promotion is valid for readers of participating publications on SPH News Tablets. These include The Straits Times News Tablet, The Business Times News Tablet, the Chinese News Tablet and Berita Harian News Tablet.

Existing subscribers can also enjoy this free subscription to the Viu Premium Plan, with limited redemptions available.

New subscribers can look forward to an updated News Tablet, which introduces a new device model, an updated interface, and magazine titles such as women's magazine Her World to the suite of publication selections.

They will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Tablet, which has better features than the original News Tablet model, including a larger, 10.4-inch screen, higher screen resolution, 64GB storage and more screen time with a 7,040 mAh battery.