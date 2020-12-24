SPH Radio reports strong listenership figures for last 6 months

Ms Desiree Lai, assistant programming director and radio personality at Kiss92, which had the highest exclusive listenership of 160,000 weekly.

Based on findings from independent surveys conducted in the second half of the year, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has registered favourable listenership numbers across all of its five radio stations managed and operated by the group's subsidiary, SPH Radio.

In the latest Nielsen Radio Diary Survey, Kiss92 saw an increase in overall listenership, with the highest exclusive listenership of 160,000 weekly.

The survey indicated that the station has established the largest base of young audiences between ages 20 and 29 and was also the English station with the highest reach among audiences below 40.

ONE FM 91.3 demonstrated strong appeal among the mass affluent, according to the survey. Compared with its peers, the English radio station's core audience had the highest median personal income at $6,694.

Some 90 per cent of the station's core listeners are professionals, managers, executives and businessmen (PMEBs), while 54 per cent are private property dwellers.

Findings by Nielsen also showed a doubling in listenership for Money FM 89.3, which had the highest reach to car owners (60 per cent) and grocery buyers (79 per cent) in its core audience of PMEBs between ages 35 and 54.

In a press statement yesterday, SPH Radio said the station's emerging base of loyal listeners is a clear indication that audiences are turning to Money FM 89.3 as their trusted source for business and personal finance updates.

UFM100.3 came in second in its core audience time spent listening at nine hours and 26 minutes weekly.

CHINESE STATIONS

Among the Chinese radio stations surveyed by Nielsen, UFM100.3 listeners have the highest household and personal median incomes at $6,379 and $3,272 respectively.

The survey also reflected a 13 per cent increase in overall listenership for Chinese radio station 96.3 Hao FM, which registered the highest growth in core audience time spent listening.

On average, listeners tuned in one hour and 56 minutes longer each week.