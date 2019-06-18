SPH Radio retains share, podcasts popular

More listeners are also tuning into SPH Radio digitally.

Audiences are spending a longer time listening to SPH Radio, and more of them are tuning in digitally, according to the most recent figures on the radio industry.

The five radio stations owned by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) - English stations Kiss92 FM, ONE FM 91.3 and MONEY FM 89.3 as well as Chinese stations UFM100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM - maintained their overall share of the audience in the first half of 2019, based on the findings of a Nielsen survey released yesterday.

The half-yearly survey measures the listenership of traditional analog radio stations.

It also showed that audiences are tuning in to SPH Radio's stations for a longer duration each time.

On the digital front, analytics tracked by SPH showed that most of its stations registered double-digit growth in digital audiences over the last half-year.

More than 890,000 people tuned in digitally through either the SPH Radio app or website to at least one of SPH's radio stations last month, up 10 per cent from October 2018.

Podcasts are also emerging as a highly popular format among listeners, as total downloads increased by 45 per cent across all five stations, compared with last October.

In line with global trends, SPH's local audiences have embraced this on-demand, long-form audio format, which provides them with convenient and high-quality content.

Mr Sim Hong Huat, general manager of SPH Radio, said: "We anticipated the shift of audience tuning in digitally, hence we have been working hard at delivering new audio formats such as podcasts, which has proven to be well-received.

"These days, there is more to radio than what you hear on air."