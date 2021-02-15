SPH thanks newspaper vendors for their hard work in a video tribute

Five vendors are featured in a short video by Singapore Press Holdings' circulation department to pay tribute to a group that works in the early hours to deliver newspapers. Readers can view the video at str.sg/JH3o

While most families in Singapore were fast asleep yesterday morning, Mr Tony Chua was awake at the crack of dawn to deliver The Sunday Times to their doorsteps.

Come rain or shine, the 66-year-old distributes newspapers every day and has been doing so for 43 years.

He is one of five vendors featured in a short video put out by Singapore Press Holdings' circulation department to pay tribute to the company's vendors and thank them for their hard work.

Mr Chua wakes up at 3am before heading out to collect the day's newspapers and distributing them to homes in the West Coast area until 7am.

"Getting up early and distributing the paper is like an energetic morning exercise. When I started out, it was tough to train myself to wake up so early, but over time it has become part of my life," he said.

Mr Chua, who is married with four children, was a factory worker before becoming a vendor. Although he has passed the retirement age, he hopes to continue working as long as his health permits.

Mr Packirisamy Samithurai, 47, also enjoys the morning work hours. He has been a vendor for 15 years and does his daily distribution rounds in Bukit Batok from 3am to 8am.

"The job gives me the chance to spend time with my children when they get home from school. Not many parents have that opportunity," he said.

Like many vendors, Mr Sathik Batcha, 51, is aware that the transformation of the media industry will affect subscriptions and his work.

Mr Batcha, who is married with three children, said he has seen the job transform over the past three decades.

"Despite the changes, our job continues to be relevant. The younger generation get their news online, but for many older Singaporeans, reading the paper in the morning is still a beloved habit."