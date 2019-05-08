SPH’s 35th anniversary celebrations starts with fund-raising campaign

To kick start its 35th anniversary celebrations, Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a fund-raising campaign.

The Double The Love initiative is being run by Community Chest and aims to raise funds for children with special needs, vulnerable seniors and disadvantaged families.

SPH will match donations from the public dollar for dollar for up to $350,000. Beneficiaries will include organisations such as Metta Welfare Association, the Alzheimer's Disease Association and Kampong Kapor Family Service Centre.

Community Chest chairman Phillip Tan said: "We are heartened that SPH has decided to partner Community Chest in this meaningful cause to empower the lives of social service users.

"We hope that members of the public will join us to build a caring and inclusive society.""

SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung said:"We are excited to be celebrating our 35 years of achievements made possible by the unwavering support of our staff, readers, advertisers and business partners.

"It is a great way to contribute back to the community which we operate in."

Donations can be made online at the Community Chest website until July 31.