Spoofed phone calls, SMSes blocked through ScamShield

More than 5,500 phone numbers, believed to have been used in scams, have been blocked by the ScamShield application since its launch in November last year.

The app, which is managed by the National Crime Prevention Council and the Singapore Police Force, has been downloaded by more than 119,000 users. It is currently available only on iOS devices, but a version for Android systems is being developed.

It was designed to prevent scam SMSes and phone calls from reaching users.

Users can also report scam messages and numbers through the app for the Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) to take further action such as blocking or contacting telecommunications companies to suspend or terminate the phone numbers.

So far, about 722,000 SMSes have been reported.

Miss Reis Chang, 23, a fresh graduate, said: "I had been getting a lot of scam calls and messages on my phone, so I was quite annoyed by it. Ever since I downloaded (the app), the number of scam calls and messages has been close to none."

Assistant Superintendent Paige Tan, a senior investigation officer with the ASC, said some of the most common scams reported through the app have been loan and betting scams.

But other scams were also detected, such as a bank-related scam last month, when potential victims received spoofed SMSes purportedly from banks, claiming their cards had been suspended.

The messages provided contact numbers to call for assistance, and doing so would put victims on the line with a scammer masquerading as a bank employee.

Once it detected the trend, the ASC contacted the telecoms companies to suspend the contact numbers involved.

The number of scams reported last year hit a record high of 15,756 cases, with more than $201 million lost by victims. This was up from 9,545 cases and over $120 million in 2019.

ASP Tan urged more people to use ScamShield to protect themselves and their loved ones. "The information (from ScamShield) allows the ASC to detect emerging scam trends and provides timely advisories to warn the public about the latest scam trends promptly."