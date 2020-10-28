S’pore has strengthened edge in logistics amid pandemic: Chan

Ministers Chan Chun Sing and Josephine Teo during their visit to logistics firm DB Schenker's facility in Changi yesterday.

In the midst of a global pandemic that has disrupted supply chains, Singapore has strengthened its status as a global logistics hub and sees the sector as one of the bright sparks in its economy going forward, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing yesterday.

The logistics sector is expected to grow as investments flow in and create quality jobs for Singaporeans, he added.

About 710 people have been placed into jobs, traineeships and training openings in the logistics industry between April and last month, the Ministry of Manpower said yesterday in its jobs report.

Nearly 600 of them found jobs, of whom more than 40 per cent were mature workers. Others have enrolled in attachments and traineeships such as logistics analytics and supply chain management since June.

Employers in the sector are open to job seekers with working experience in other sectors, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo at a virtual media conference.

These workers bring a wealth of experience and networks from other sectors that can help logistics firms further their business interests, she said. - THE STRAITS TIMES

LOGISTICS JOBS ON OFFER

Regional business sales manager

Negotiate with external vendors and secure business opportunities.

Analyse trends, develop business strategies and work with other functional managers to find new approaches to better target clients.

Global sales exposure preferred, with proven ability to develop new business needs.

Logistics manager

Plan delivery schedules, ensure timely billing to customers and smooth running of operations.

Supervise team of coordinators, drivers and warehouse staff.

Team player with good communication and problem-solving skills.

Transport clerk

Coordinate timing of transport, prepare transportation documents and keep records of operations.

Undertake administrative work, including assisting clients on claims.

Attention to detail is a must.

Material and freight handling worker