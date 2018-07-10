S'pore to honour 1962 Water Agreement

Singapore will fully honour the terms of the 1962 Water Agreement, including the price of water that is stipulated in it, and expects Malaysia to do the same, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said yesterday.

The agreement, which allows Singapore to draw up to 250 million gallons of raw water daily from Johor at 3 sen per 1,000 gallons, has come under renewed scrutiny after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticised the deal as being "too costly" in an interview on Bloomberg Television last month.

As part of the agreement, Singapore sells treated water back to Johor at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons, up to 2 per cent of the volume of raw water supplied.

Replying to a question on bilateral relations from Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) in Parliament, Mr Balakrishnan said the Water Agreement, which expires in 2061, is not an ordinary one.

"The 1962 Water Agreement was guaranteed by both Malaysia and Singapore. This guarantee is in the 1965 Separation Agreement, which in turn was registered with the United Nations," he said.

"Any breach of the 1962 Water Agreement would call into question the Separation Agreement... the basis for Singapore's very existence as an independent, sovereign state."

PRICE REVISION

Mr Balakrishnan reiterated that the core issue, which past foreign ministers Professor S. Jayakumar and Mr K. Shanmugam had previously stated in 2003 and 2014, was not the price of water but how any price revision is decided upon.

"Neither Malaysia nor Singapore can unilaterally change the terms of agreement between our two countries," he said, adding that Malaysia had lost its right to review the price of water when it chose not to do so in 1987.

"Fifty sen per 1,000 (gallons) is a fraction of the true cost of treating their water," Mr Balakrishnan said.

"Hence in 2002, then Prime Minister Dr Mahathir, in his first incarnation, said that Malaysia did not ask for a review when it was due as Malaysia knew that any revision would also affect the price of treated water sold by Singapore to Malaysia."

He added: "Malaysia took a conscious decision not to review the price when they had the opportunity to do so."

Mr Balakrishnan said Singapore was committed to engaging and cooperating with the new Malaysian government, on the basis that both sides respect the sanctity of international agreements and that disputes are resolved peacefully in accordance with international law.

"Provided this condition is met, I am confident that our bilateral relations will prosper for the mutual benefit of the citizens of both countries," he said.