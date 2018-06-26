S'pore, M'sia must comply fully with 1962 water agreement: MFA

Dr Mahathir Mohamad (above) has questioned Malaysia's water agreement with Singapore, which is carried through pipes along the Causeway.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has questioned Malaysia's water agreement with Singapore, which is carried through pipes along the Causeway (above).

Singapore has reiterated that both Malaysia and the Republic have to adhere fully to the 1962 water agreement, after Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad yesterday criticised the price of raw water sold to Singapore as "ridiculous" and said he planned to renegotiate the pact's terms.

In a statement yesterday, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said the 1962 treaty was guaranteed by both governments in the Separation Agreement, which was registered with the United Nations when Singapore broke away from Malaysia in 1965.

"Both sides must comply fully with all the provisions of these agreements," the spokesman said.

In separate interviews with Channel NewsAsia (CNA) and Bloomberg Television, Dr Mahathir revived the water price issue, which was a recurring source of tension between the two countries especially during the later half of his previous term as prime minister between 1981 and 2003.

He told CNA that the price - 3 sen per thousand gallons - is "ridiculous", and that Malaysia will approach Singapore on renegotiating the terms of the deal.

Asked if he will talk to Singapore about going back to the drawing board on the issue, Dr Mahathir said: "We are studying the case properly and we'll make a presentation."

But he said it is "not urgent", during a news conference after a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council meeting.

On whether the Cabinet discussed the matter before his media interviews, he replied: "We didn't discuss the water issue. But I was asked by the press."

The water agreement, which expires in 2061, entitles Singapore to draw up to 250 million gallons a day (mgd) of raw water from the Johor River.

In return, Johor is entitled to a daily supply of treated water of up to 2 per cent or 5 mgd of the water supplied to Singapore.

Singapore pays 3 sen per thousand gallons of raw water, and sells treated water back to Johor at 50 sen per thousand gallons.

Dr Mahathir's latest complaint follows his announcement last month that Malaysia plans to scrap a multi-billion dollar high-speed rail (HSR) line from Kuala Lumpur to Jurong East.