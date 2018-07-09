S’pore must monitor US-China trade war: Heng

On his visit to Kaki Bukit, Mr Heng launched a voucher scheme that could benefit up to 200 needy families in the ward.

A trade war between the US and China will affect the global economy significantly and unsettle financial markets, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Singapore has to watch the developments with caution, he added, in response to questions from reporters during a ministerial community visit yesterday.

Mr Heng said while there are frameworks under the World Trade Organisation to settle disagreements over trade, these issues should not be escalated.

"I hope that all the countries involved in this will take thoughtful and calibrated action to reduce the tension," he said.

US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on US$34 billion (S$46 billion) worth of Chinese goods on Friday. China responded by hitting back with retaliatory measures on US$34 billion of US goods.

During his visit to the Workers' Party-held ward of Kaki Bukit in Aljunied GRC, Mr Heng also commented on the recent property cooling measures, which included raising the additional buyer's stamp duty by 5 percentage points.

He reiterated the importance of prices not getting "decoupled from economic fundamentals".

"I dealt with the global financial crisis. It was a very severe crisis, and it is important for us to keep markets stable and, in particular, make sure that property prices do not run ahead of fundamentals," he said.

On whether there has been any backlash from residents to the goods and services tax hike that will kick in between 2021 and 2025, he said the tax hike "is part of our long-term planning to make sure that we can look after our elderly even better".

"When I explain this to our elderly and they know they are going to be a major beneficiary of this, I think there is much better acceptance," he added.

On his visit to Kaki Bukit, Mr Heng also launched a voucher scheme that could benefit up to 200 needy families in the ward.

The initiative allows eligible low-income households to receive $50 in vouchers monthly, for up to three months on end. The vouchers can be used at six coffee shops, a provision shop and a supermarket in the neighbourhood.

Kaki Bukit division's grassroots adviser Shamsul Kamar noted that 14 per cent of residents in the ward live in rental flats. He said: "There are many schemes available for low-income families, but they often require the submission of documents and for residents to meet specific criteria."

In comparison, the new vouchers can be disbursed more flexibly to provide short-term relief, he said.

Their eligibility will be reviewed every three months.

There are no plans yet to expand the scheme to other wards in Aljunied GRC, said a People's Association spokesman.