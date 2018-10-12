S'pore needs to regain edge in legal technology: CJ Menon

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon (left) and Attorney-General Lucien Wong before CJ Menon's lecture at the auditorium of the Supreme Court Building yesterday.

Singapore is no longer a world leader in legal technology, but the Singapore Academy of Law will strive to get the legal profession to step up in this area, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said yesterday.

In his speech, he noted how artificial intelligence assisted transcription, technology facilitated two-way translations, and virtual courts feature prominently in some Chinese courts.

"However, we are some way from implementing these in our courts," he said, addressing 700 members of the legal fraternity at the Academy's 25th annual lecture, held at the Supreme Court Auditorium.

CJ Menon, who is president of the Academy, is the first Singaporean to deliver the lecture. Previous lectures featured foreign chief justices, among others.

He discussed how the institution, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, will have to remain relevant as the legal profession faces oncoming challenges, including the advent of legal technology which has already resulted in the loss of 31,000 jobs in the British legal sector.

"Regrettably, our response to legal technology has been lukewarm," he added.

In January, the Future Law Innovation Programme (Flip) was launched here to help law firms integrate baseline technology into their processes and to encourage an exchange of ideas between the technology and legal sectors.

Successful change, he said, will require a mind-set shift. While investment may be expensive, it will be "integral to future-proofing our profession".

The Academy, which unites lawyers, judges, academics and legal service officers, was created in 1988.

Among efforts to develop the profession, the Academy has launched the Singapore Academy of Law Journal, organised annual lectures, and advanced computerised legal research.

Moving forward, the Academy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to partner the Singapore Management University in examining issues relating to legal innovation and the future practice of law.