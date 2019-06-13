S’pore ratifies global work safety policy

Singapore's Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and director-general of the International Labour Organisation Guy Ryder with the instrument of ratification.

Singapore will adopt an international agreement that commits the Republic to creating, implementing and periodically reviewing a national policy on workplace safety and health, in consultation with employers and workers.

Yesterday, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced in Geneva, Switzerland, that Singapore will ratify the International Labour Organisation's Occupational Safety and Health Convention.

Speaking at the 108th International Labour Conference, Mrs Teo said that in Singapore's vision of the future, workplace safety and health "remains a key priority", and the ratification reaffirms its strong commitment to provide workers with safe and healthy work conditions.

Singapore is the second Asean country after Vietnam to endorse the pact, with support from the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation.

Singapore has targeted to reduce the workplace fatality rate from the current average of 1.4 for every 100,000 workers over the last three years, to less than one by 2028, on a sustained basis.

To work towards this goal, several strategies were recommended in April by a Workplace Safety and Health 2028 Tripartite Strategies Committee, and which the Government has accepted.

Tripartite partners will, among other initiatives, strengthen ownership of workplace safety and health among company management by sharpening commercial incentives for good performance in this area.

Efforts to prevent occupational diseases and better manage chronic diseases, as well as promote mental health at work, will also be expanded.

Tripartite partners will promote the adoption of technology that can tackle workplace safety and health problems and monitor workplace hazards.

A delegation from Singapore are in Geneva for the conference, held from June 10 to 21.

Mrs Teo said in her speech that tripartism helps Singapore chart its approach to the future of work.

She cited how economic agencies, workers and employers worked together to draw up Industry Transformation Maps, which "set out how employers can tap on opportunities in the future economy, and prepare and support workers to take on better quality jobs".

The Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers has also successfully built a new consensus on retirement and re-employment age, to help Singaporeans earn and save more for productive longevity.