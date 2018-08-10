S'poreans mark nation's birthday in novel ways

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meeting new citizens during the Teck Ghee National Day Observance Ceremony at Townsville Primary School yesterday.

The National Anthem and the pledge resonated at National Day observance ceremonies all over the island yesterday, and Singaporeans also marked the nation's 53rd birthday in novel ways.

At the stroke of midnight, about 1,300 residents in Geylang Serai constituency were among the first to mark Aug 9 this year.

Two pyrotechnic shows, one at midnight and one after the observance ceremony, entertained residents who had stayed up for the festivities.

The residents also took part in a dragon dance procession that covered the one kilometre from the Geylang Serai Community Club (CC) premises at Haig Road to Wisma Geylang Serai, where the CC will be relocating today.

MP and grassroots adviser to Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Fatimah Lateef was among those present.

CROWD

Dr Ang Jia Ming, 30, a member of the committee that organised the event, said that the turnout for the celebrations surprised him.

"The crowd was much more than I expected and I think they enjoyed the pyrotechnic performance. This is something that I hope residents will remember," he said.

Music filled the air in Teck Ghee, in Ang Mo Kio, at about 8am yesterday as more than 1,500 residents enjoyed performances at its National Day Observance Ceremony at Townsville Primary School.

The event, which was attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is an MP of the Teck Ghee ward in Ang Mo Kio GRC, saw a Chinese orchestra ensemble and a pipe band play National Day songs.

The student choir from Townsville Primary School also performed some of the songs and led the crowd in sing-along sessions.

Mr Lee, who is also a grassroots adviser to Ang Mo Kio GRC, took part in a cake-cutting ceremony.