S'poreans play important role in preventing spread of TB: MOH

There were 1,565 cases of active tuberculosis (TB) in Singapore last year, 29 more than the 1,536 cases in 2017, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday.

The incidence rate was 39.2 cases per 100,000 population last year, compared to 38.7 cases per 100,000 in 2017.

MOH said in its statement that older age groups and men continued to make up a significant proportion of new active TB cases last year, with more than two-thirds (1,130) at least 50 years old and more than half (1,057) men.

There were 127 relapsed cases.

The statement coincided with World Tuberculosis Day, which is on March 24 .

MOH said Singapore stood united with the global community in the fight against TB, which remains a public health threat. There were 10 million cases of active TB globally in 2017, with 1.6 million deaths.

Additionally, there were at least half a million cases of multi-drug resistant TB, which is more difficult to treat, with death rates as high as 30 per cent to 40 per cent, said MOH.

There were four new such cases last year.

MOH said the number of cases must be kept low despite a higher regional prevalence of the disease.

While national control measures are in place to reduce the risk of TB transmission in Singapore, everyone plays an important role in preventing the spread of the disease, it added.

People who display symptoms of active TB, such as an unexplained prolonged cough of three weeks or more, should seek medical attention early to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment.- GOH YAN HAN