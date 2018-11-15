Sports Hub celebrates festive season

There are lots of events at the Sports Hub Community Play Day for the whole family to keep fit while having fun.

There are lots of events at the Sports Hub Community Play Day for the whole family to keep fit while having fun.

This festive season, head for OCBC Square to have fun for the whole family.

Look forward to exciting sports, carnival rides and film screenings at the Sports Hub Community Play Day on Dec 1 and 2.

Admission is free for the two-day event.

Stay active with a series of sporting activities suitable for both kids and adults.

Sports available on both days are archery target shooting, games involving Nerf guns, and tchoukball.

If zumba and cardio workouts are up your alley, there is the Fitness Marathon by Giordano G-Motion on Dec 1 and fitness workouts for kids and adults on Dec 2. Registration is free for both.

If your family prefers to keep fit by running, opt for the Believe B60 Charity Run on Dec 1 or the Santa Run for Wishes on Dec 2.

Both runs are for a good cause. There are no registration fees for the Believe B60 Charity Run, but participants will have to make a minimum donation, with proceeds going to the Care Community Services Singapore (CCSS).

For the Santa Run for Wishes, proceeds from registration fees will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation (Singapore).

FASHION FOR A SOCIAL CAUSE

Another cause to support is the Singapore Fashion Runway: Fashion for a Social Cause on Dec 1. More than 60 models, comprising individuals with special needs and local talents, will be taking part.

Aiming to make fashion accessible to everybody, the Singapore Fashion Runway will partner Temasek Polytechnic's School of Design for the design and sewing of the runway outfits.

At the Team Axis X-Fit Challenge, proceeds will go to Team Axis' adopted charity, Care Corner. Adults have to complete five stations, including an agility ladder and burpees with push-ups, while kids have to complete four.

The Singapore Sports Hub encourages contributions to these four beneficiaries involved in Community Play Day activities, as part of the Singapore Sports Hub's Season of Giving, to be held from Nov 27 to Jan 1 next year.

The Season of Giving is held in collaboration with the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre's (NVPC's) Giving Week Movement.

Fringe activities will also be held over the weekend.

Cinephiles can look forward to film screenings on both days at the Community Play Day stage from noon to 1pm. NVPC's initiative, featuring 15 short films, is a collaboration with Daniel Yun's Blue3Asia and 15 local directors retelling stories of giving.

The short films, set between the 1970s and 1990s, explore topics such as poverty, the elderly and inclusive friendship.

The films will continue to be screened at the Sports Hub Library on Dec 15, 16, 22 and 23 from noon to 2pm.

For those interested in the history of local sports, the Singapore Sports Museum will host a mini-golf exhibition from 10am to 9pm. Open till June next year, the exhibition comprises seven kiosks, each representing a different venue at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Learn more about the available SkillsFuture Programmes at the SkillsFuture Advice Workshop, to be held twice on both days from noon to 1.30pm and 5.30pm to 7pm. Participants can expect information about skills and training, job opportunities as well as the current labour market.

Families can also keep their little ones entertained with carnival rides, game stalls and an inflatable playground. These will be open over the weekend, from 9am to 7pm.

Be wowed by stage performances by OnWheels Dance Group and Grandma Mary & Band, both performing on Dec 1 at 2pm.

The A-Capella Society will serenade audiences at 11am the next day.

Those who wish to try their hand at arts and crafts can join in the Festive Bazaar and craft workshops.

Customise leather keychains, craft scented stones, or draw, colour and bake shrink art key tags. Check them out from 9am to 7pm on both days.

In the evening, keep an eye out for ChariTrees that will light up the Stadium Riverside Walk until Jan 1.

Ms Christine Lau, director of Singapore Sports Hub's Sports and Community Programming, said: "The Singapore Sports Hub was conceived with the community in mind, as a venue to bring people closer together through shared lifestyle and sporting experiences.

"Through this year-end Sports Hub Community Play Day event, we hope not only for everyone to share the gift of quality time with their loved ones, but also for our patrons to show care for the less privilege by giving to charitable causes."

Find out more at www.sportshub.com.sg/CommunityPlayDay