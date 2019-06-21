Spot an errant PMD rider? Report it via app

Errant personal mobility device (PMD) riders beware.

Members of the public will soon be able to submit photos and videos of errant PMD riders directly to the authorities using the MyTransport.SG app.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced yesterday that it will be making an enhancement to its app to make reporting irresponsible riding behaviour easier and more convenient for the public.

This is currently done through a feedback form on LTA's website, which LTA said has helped enforcement efforts and identified hotspots.

LTA did not give details about the enhancement or when it will be ready.

The announcement comes as the July 1 deadline for e-scooter registration draws near.

The mandatory regime requires e-scooters to be affixed with marks so they can be identified easily, to help clampdown on errant riding.

Since the Active Mobility Act took effect last May, LTA has recorded over 3,700 related offences.

In 2017 and 2018, there were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths and 196 resulted in injury.

In 2016, a 53-year-old housewife suffered severe brain injuries and went into a coma after she was hit by a 17-year-old e-scooter rider who had failed to slow down when approaching a Pasir Ris bus stop.The teen was sentenced to a two-week detention order and 100 hours of community service.

LTA reminded the public that it will be illegal to ride an unregistered e-scooter on public paths from next month.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $2,000 and jailed for up to three months.

Registrants have to declare that their devices do not exceed 20kg in weight, 70cm in width, and 25kmh in speed, if motorised.

Since registration opened on Jan 2, over 75,000 e-scooters have been registered, LTA said.

About 85 per cent of the registrants are Singaporeans and less than 5 per cent are aged between 16 (the minimum age to register) and 20 years old.

About 73 per cent are between 21 and 50, and about 22 per cent are above 51.

NEW MEASURES

Come July 1, the sale and leasing of PMDs not certified with the UL2272 fire safety standard will also be illegal, and first-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to three months.

Developed by an independent United States company, the UL2272 standard specifies safety requirements covering the electrical drive train system, including the battery, which is the most common cause of fires involving PMDs and e-bikes here.

From 2021, all motorised PMDs on public paths must be UL2272 certified, and non-certified devices bought after July 1 will not be allowed to register. Owners of existing non-certified devices bought before July can register and use them until Dec 31, 2020.

LTA said: "Public safety remains (our) top priority as we encourage active mobility as a choice of commute in Singapore."

Singapore University of Social Sciences Associate Professor Walter Theseira said the app enhancement would be helpful when the offences are obvious, like riding on roads, but the main gripes of inconsiderate riding and speeding are hard to catch in the act.

"Taking a photograph in most cases is not going to provide the information necessary to take enforcement action," he said.

A better option, the transport economist added, is installing surveillance cameras capable of automatically identifying such incidents at the right locations.

In March, LTA said it will install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at certain hotspots later this year as part of a trial to determine if the footage and video analytics can help detect active mobility offences.

Said Prof Theseira: "At least if people report them, you can cross check the footage to get evidence of inconsiderate or reckless behaviour."

Mr Brian Wong, 52, who suffered bruises after he was hit by an e-scooter last March, said laws can only do so much.

Referring to his own case, he said that even with CCTV footage of the accident, the rider was not caught.

"The bigger issue is people being inconsiderate. Attitudes need to change," he added.